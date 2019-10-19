|
Peggy Ann Duncan
Greenville - Peggy Ann Duncan passed October 17, 2019. Peggy was born to Marvin Orvel (Corky) Duncan and Mary Ellen Ware (Polly) Duncan on July 20, 1959 in Robstown, Texas. Peggy's competitive spirit lead to a 1974 International Special Olympics gold medal in bowling.
Peggy's love, laughter, and loyalty will be missed by siblings Judy Carol Duncan Baxley (Charles), Tom Marvin Duncan (Kim), and Larry Charles Duncan (Nikki), nieces Caroline Chambers (Geoffrey), Brittany Whitlock (Josh), and Emily Faulkner (Josh), and nephew Heath Duncan. She was predeceased by nephew Burke Baxley. Peggy is survived by her grand-nephews and grand-nieces: Isaac Swafford, Eva Faulkner, Annie Reese and Jacks Whitlock, and Skye and River Chambers.
Contributions may be made to Camp Joy NC, 918 S. Pleasantburg Drive, Suite 106, Greenville SC 29607 or to Camp Spearhead c/o Greenville County Recreation.
A service will be held on Tuesday, October 22 at 3pm at Woodlawn Memorial Park in Greenville, SC.
Published in The Greenville News from Oct. 19 to Oct. 21, 2019