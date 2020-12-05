Peggy Bruce
Greer - Mildred Lula "Peggy" McElrath Bruce, 94, widow of S. Gibson Bruce, passed away December 5, 2020.
A native of Greenville County, daughter of the late Manley and Lula Dobson McElrath, she was a retired employee of Belk, a member of Greer First Baptist Church and loved to play Bridge.
Surviving are two sons, Ronnie Bruce (Belle) and Steve Bruce (Kim) of Greer; two grandchildren, Tracy Bruce Harbert (Josh) and Laney Bruce Smith; and four great-grandchildren, Watson Harbert, Kate Harbert, Annie Louise Harbert and Mya Morton.
Mrs. Bruce was predeceased by one grandson, Sam Bruce, seven brothers and five sisters.
A private graveside service will be held.
The family is at their respective homes.
Memorials may be made to Greer First Baptist Church 2020 Vision, 202 W. Poinsett St., Greer, SC 29650.
