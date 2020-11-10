1/1
Peggy Chandler
Peggy Chandler

Ormond Beach, FL - Peggy Earlene Holcombe Tucker Chandler died Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Stuart F. Meyer Hospice House in Palm Coast, FL.

Born in Startex, SC, she was the daughter of Charles and Iva Rhodes Holcombe. Peggy was a member of Fairview Baptist Church in Greer.

She is survived by a daughter, Janet Watson (Mike) of Ormond Beach, FL; a stepson, Truman Chandler (Nola) of Greer; a brother, Hugh Holcombe of Duncan; six grandchildren; thirteen great-grandchildren; and five great-great grandchildren.

She was predeceased by two husbands, Emerson Tucker and Buford Chandler; daughters Maria McNeill and Jean Hutto; brothers, Bobby, Henry, and Carroll Holcombe; three sisters, Amanda Moss, Mary Pettigrew, and Dorothy Tucker; and a granddaughter, Autumn McNeill.

Funeral Service will be 2 p.m. on Friday, November 13, 2020 at the Wood Mortuary, with burial to follow in Graceland East Memorial Park.

Online condolences may be made at www.thewoodmortuary.com




Published in The Greenville News from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral service
The Wood Mortuary, Inc.
Funeral services provided by
The Wood Mortuary, Inc.
300 West Poinsett Street
Greer, SC 29650
(864) 877-3351
