The Howze Mortuary
6714 State Park Rd
Travelers Rest, SC 29690
(864) 834-8051
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 11, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Visitation
6714 State Park Rd
Travelers Rest, SC 29690
Funeral service
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Funeral service
6714 State Park Rd
Travelers Rest, SC 29690
Greenville - Peggy Cisson, 84, widow of the late James Melvin Cisson, passed away April 9, 2019.

Born in Travelers Rest, she was a daughter of the late James Garfield and Helen Green Bowers. Mrs. Cisson retired from Gary Hester Interiors, and was a member of Unity Baptist Church.

Surviving are one son: Barry Cisson (Kathy); one daughter: Denise Alexander; two sisters: Vivian McCombs (Bill), and Nancy Moody; two brothers: Paul Bowers (Sandra), and Carroll Bowers (Maylen); four grandchildren: Kasey Wilson (Tommy), Shelton Cisson (MacKenzie), Jessica Ragsdale (Brandon), and Elliott Childs (Shai); and four great-grandchildren: Cameron Wilson, Kolbi Wilson, Emma Ragsdale, and Charlotte Ragsdale.

Along with her husband and parents, she was predeceased by one son: Brian Cisson, two daughters: Donna Cisson Peden, and Debbie Hope Cisson.

Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Friday Morning in The Howze Mortuary Chapel. Burial will follow in Coleman Memorial Cemetery.

The family will receive friends Thursday evening from 6:00 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. at The Howze Mortuary.

The family will be at the home of her son, Barry Cisson.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Greenville , 123 W. Antrim Dr., Greenville, SC 29607.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.thehowzemortuary.com.

The Howze Mortuary, Travelers Rest is in charge of the arrangements. (864) 834-8051.
Published in The Greenville News on Apr. 11, 2019
