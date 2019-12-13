|
Peggy Greene
Greenville - Peggy peacefully left her earthly journey on December 9, 2019. She was predeceased by her devoted husband Dr. Roy D. Greene, son Christopher (Chris) Greene, sisters June Scott and Virginia Shearon. Peggy was always proud of her Virginia heritage and enjoyed being active in music during her formative years. She went on to obtain her BSM at the School of Church Music, Southern Seminary in Louisville, KY. After moving to Greenville she became involved in the community through her career in social work.
Their home was always decorated with the beautiful drapes, crewel embroidery, knitted afghans and loomed weavings she meticulously created. Many friends enjoyed sharing "coffee and conversation" in her home that always had a manicured yard and fresh cut flower arrangements.
Peggy and Roy were founding members of FULIR, now OLLI. Together, they enjoyed years of dedicated service to and participation in the program.
Peggy is survived by her nieces Robin Scott Blackburn of Greenville, Linda Wistrand, Judy Bice and Marie Bailey of Richmond, VA and True Ray of Simpsonville; nephew Jim Shearon of FL; and family friend Mary Frances Stoker of Oak Island, NC.
The family is honoring Peggy's request that no service be held. Instead, enjoy some Coffee and Conversation with friends and enjoy rich memories.
It is respectfully requested that any memorials be made to McCall Hospice House (1836 W. Georgia Rd., Simpsonville, SC 29680), in appreciation of the compassionate care Peggy received.
Published in The Greenville News from Dec. 13 to Dec. 15, 2019