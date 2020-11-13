Peggy H. Childress



Greenville - Peggy H. Childress, 68, went to be with the Lord on 11/9/20. Born in Greenville, Peggy is survived by her husband Darrell, Chappells SC, daughter Heather and her husband Travis Stone of Charleston SC, son Benson Childress and his wife Lindsey of Charleston SC, 2 granddaughters Stella and Lucy of Charleston SC.



An outdoor service will be held Saturday, November 21, 2:00PM at Rock Presbyterian Church ECO, 122 Rock Church Rd, NW Greenwood SC. Please bring lounge chairs. The family will be there 1 hour before the service for visitation. We ask that everyone practice caution and use masks and social distancing.



Peggy loved her church so much. As our church is growing, we ask that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to The Building Fund for Rock Presbyterian Church.









