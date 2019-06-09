|
Peggy Jarrell
Greer - Peggy "Theo" Barnett Forrester Jarrell, 88, widow of William Ralph Jarrell, passed away June 8, 2019.
A native of Greenville County, daughter of the late Rufus Lawrence and Bertha Barton Barnett, she was a retired employee of Taylors Fire & Sewer and a member of Locust Hill Baptist Church.
Surviving are one son and daughter-in-law, Paul Michael "Mike" and Connie C. Forrester of Spartanburg; one sister, Dorothy Ray of Greer; two grandchildren, Brian Forrester and Melissa Bishop; six great-grandchildren, Andrew Forrester, Maria Forrester, Devin Forrester, Alex Bishop, Paul Bishop and Aiden Forrester; and two great-great-grandchildren, Braylon and Cole Forrester.
Mrs. Jarrell was predeceased by her first husband, Paul Davis Forrester, one son, Danny Ray Forrester and three sisters, Beatrice Cagle, Myrtle Cagle Hudson and Marjorie Pittman.
Funeral services will be held 4:00 p.m. Sunday, June 9, 2019 at Locust Hill Baptist Church, conducted by Dr. Stephen Cannon. Burial will follow in Woodlawn Memorial Park.
Grandchildren will serve as pallbearers.
Honorary escorts will be the Senior Adults of Locust Hill Baptist Church and Taylors Fire Department.
Visitation will be held 2:45-3:45 p.m. Sunday at Locust Hill Baptist Church.
The family is at their respective homes.
Memorials may be made to Gibbs Cancer Center, 101 E. Wood Street, Spartanburg, SC 29303 or SC Hospice & Palliative Care, 351 E. Blackstock Road, Spartanburg, SC 29301.
Online condolences may be made at www.thewoodmortuary.com
Published in The Greenville News on June 9, 2019