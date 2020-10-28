Peggy McCurley
Greer - Peggy Joan Bridges McCurley, 82, passed away on October 27, 2020 at her home.
A native of Laurens County, daughter of the late James Thomas and Edell Thomas Bridges, she was a homemaker and a member of Faith Temple.
Surviving are her husband, Charles Ray McCurley of the home; two daughters, Susan Mahaffey (Frederick) and Lisa McCurley Welsh all of Taylors; two sons, Charles David McCurley of Travelers Rest and Darin Kevin McCurley (Susan) of Simpsonville; one sister, Betty Spearman of Greenville; five grandchildren, Miranda Mahaffey Gwinn, (Lance) of Greer, Heather Mahaffey Warren (Wayne) of Fountain Inn, Brandon Christopher McCurley (Courtney) of Easley, John Joseph Welsh, VI of Woodruff and Camryn Alexis Welsh of Taylors and six great-grandchildren, Lauren MaKenzie Welborn, Colin Gabriel Warren, Addison Bates Gwinn, Gavin Wesley Warren, Raegan Christina McCurley and Benjamin Christopher McCurley.
Mrs. McCurley was predeceased by one sister, Cleo Boland.
Funeral services will be held 1:00 p.m. Saturday, October 31, 2020 at The Wood Mortuary conducted by Rev. Wayne Warren. Burial will follow in Faith Temple Cemetery.
Visitation will be held after the committal at the gravesite.
The family is at the home.
