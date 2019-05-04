Peggy Rhinehart



Greenville - Mrs. Margaret Ruth "Peggy" Rhinehart, 82, wife of the late John Cecil Rhinehart, passed away Thursday, May 2, 2019.



Born in Lenoir County, NC, the daughter of the late Preston Woodrow Tyndall and the late Hazel Dudley Tyndall, Mrs. Rhinehart was retired from Greenville Hospital System and was a member of West Gantt Baptist Church. She loved her family dearly, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren and enjoyed knitting, crocheting and listening to music.



Surviving are sons, John Cecil Rhinehart, Jr. (Dana) of Easley and Carey Michael "Mike" Rhinehart (Wilma) of Greenville; seven grandchildren, Shanna Hash (James), Mickey Rhinehart, Andrew Rhinehart (Ashley), Bradley Rhinehart, Brandon Williams, J.J. Williams and Carrie Rhinehart; five great-grandchildren, Justin Hash, Mason Rhinehart, Jennifer Williams, Weston Rhinehart and Kinley Rhinehart.



In addition to her husband and parents, Mrs. Rhinehart was predeceased by an infant son, Norman Eugene Rhinehart; a daughter, Margaret Jeanine Rhinehart and two brothers, Preston W. "Tom" Tyndall, Jr. and David Tyndall.



Funeral services will be 12:00 PM Monday, May 6, 2019 at West Gantt Church in Greenville with burial to follow in Greenville Memorial Gardens.



The family will receive friends prior to the service on Monday from 10:30 AM until 11:45 AM at the church.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to West Gantt Church,1452 White Horse Road, Greenville, SC 29605.



The family will be at the home.



Condolences may be expressed online at www.RobinsonFuneralHomes.com or in person at Robinson Funeral Home-Downtown, Easley, which is assisting the family. Published in The Greenville News on May 4, 2019