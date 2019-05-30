Dr. Pen Lile Rogers



Greer - Dr. Pen Lile Rogers (Penny) passed away on Friday, May 24, 2019. She was a long time resident of Greenville and worked most of those years for Greenville County Schools as a teacher, school psychologist, district administrator and school principal. She actually began working, at age 14 for her local newspaper, by writing up weddings, obituaries, and social events and by proofreading, The Taylorsville Times.



Dr. Rogers was the daughter of William and Pen Lile Pittard and is survived by her husband, David Rogers; by children (Ellen/Jim Reynolds, Alec/Sandra Rogers and Lynn Reif/Brad); and, by four grandchildren (Hanah Coyle, Sara Kate Reynolds, Xan Rogers, and Mac Rogers). She also leaves two brothers, Dr. William Pittard, III and Dr. Gordon Compere Pittard. She was predeceased in 2016 by her much loved granddaughter, Alaina Katherine.



Services will be held on Saturday, June 1, at 11 AM at John Knox Presbyterian Church , 35 Shannon Drive, Greenville, SC with visitation to follow in the fellowship hall and an open graveside service at Graceland East Memorial Park at 1:45 PM.



In lieu of flowers, she asks that donations be made to Washington Center's " Courtyard Revitalization Project" (Washington Center School, 2 Betty Spencer Drive, Greenville, SC 29607).



Arrangements by Mackey Funerals and Cremations at Century Drive, online tributes at mackeymortuary.com. Published in The Greenville News on May 30, 2019