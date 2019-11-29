Services
Perry Phillip Wilson

Perry Phillip Wilson Obituary
Perry Phillip Wilson

Greenville - Perry Phillip Wilson, 86, of Greenville, died on Wednesday, November 27, 2019.

He was born in Florence, SC to the late James Wilson and Priscilla Mason Wilson.

Perry served proudly in the U.S. Army during the Korean War and was member of Monaghan Masonic Lodge #251. He attended Rock Springs Baptist Church. He loved Nascar, the SC Gamecocks and especially the NY Yankee's.

He is survived by his two children, Kristy Carson (Brad) and Phil Wilson; a granddaughter, Courtney Copeman (Daniel); a brother, William David Wilson (Linda); nieces, Elizabeth "Liz" Holliday, Kathy Nagel, June Cribbs, Nancy Wilson and Shre Wilson; and nephews, John Cribbs, Jerry Hubbard and Keith Wilson.

Perry was preceded in death by siblings, Virginia Cribbs, Lalon "Lynn" Wolford, James "Sonny Boy" Wilson and Alvin McArthur Wilson; nephew, Peter Cribbs; and niece, Faith Schmitt.

A visitation will be held on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Northwest from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. in the Northwest Chapel. Burial will follow in Greenville Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Monaghan Mason Lodge #251, Po Box 911, Greenville, SC 29602.

Condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.
Published in The Greenville News from Nov. 29 to Nov. 30, 2019
