Peter Edwin Fallat
Greer - Peter Edwin Fallat, 81, husband of Elizabeth Hunter Fallat, died Sunday, March 1, 2020.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 am Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Saint Rafka Maronite Catholic Church with visitation following in the Wickett Hall until 12:30 pm.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Saint Rafka Maronite Catholic Church Building Fund, 1215 S. Highway 14, Greer, SC 29650.
Published in The Greenville News from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020