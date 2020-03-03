Services
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
10:00 AM
Saint Rafka Maronite Catholic Church
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
12:30 PM
Wickett Hall
Peter Edwin Fallat Obituary
Peter Edwin Fallat

Greer - Peter Edwin Fallat, 81, husband of Elizabeth Hunter Fallat, died Sunday, March 1, 2020.

A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 am Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Saint Rafka Maronite Catholic Church with visitation following in the Wickett Hall until 12:30 pm.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Saint Rafka Maronite Catholic Church Building Fund, 1215 S. Highway 14, Greer, SC 29650.

Condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.
Published in The Greenville News from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020
