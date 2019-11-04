|
|
Peter (Pete) Jamison Hood
Greenville - Peter (Pete) Jamison Hood, our beloved son, brother, uncle and friend, will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him. Pete was 55 when he passed away from heart disease. Pete grew up in Greenville, SC, attending Riverside High School. After graduating from the University of South Carolina, he moved to Los Angeles and worked in the movie industry for 27 years. Although he was far away, he still avidly followed the Braves, Carolina Panthers and Gamecocks. He moved to Atlanta in 2014 to be closer to family and friends and most recently worked for Turner Broadcasting. He is survived by his mother, Nancy Woodman Hood; his father, Wayne Leland Hood, Jr. (wife, Lynn Hood); his sister, Julie Hood Downs (husband Tony Downs and children Walker and Molly Downs); and his half-sister, Rebecca Lynn Hood. A memorial service will be held at St. Dunstan's Episcopal Church in Atlanta on Wednesday, November 6 at 1:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The , Upstate SC, 156 Milestone Way, Suite A, Greenville, SC 29615
Published in The Greenville News from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2019