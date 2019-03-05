|
|
Emeritus Professor Peter Roald Lee
Clemson, SC - Emeritus Professor Peter Roald Lee, age 90, of Clemson, South Carolina, died on Thursday, January 24, at home with his wife and son present. He was born November 30, 1928, on the family dairy farm near Deerfield, Wisconsin, the youngest child of Peter and Agnes (Grevstad) Lee. He attended Liberty Prairie School and Deerfield High School. He completed his high school education and his first year of college at Bethany Lutheran College in Mankato, Minnesota (1947). He served in the U.S. Army from 1950 - 1952 during the Korean War. He was stationed in Japan, where he met his wife, Chieko Sawada. In 1954, the couple returned to the United States with their son, Anthony. Lee graduated from the University of Minnesota in 1958 with a bachelor's degree in Architecture. After working at an architectural firm in Minneapolis for several years, he attended MIT in Boston, Massachusetts, where he earned a Masters degree in Architecture in 1968. Shortly after receiving his degree, Lee was invited to join the faculty in the School of Architecture at Clemson University, where he remained until his retirement in 1993. Professor Lee's accomplishments during his years at Clemson include: Distinguished Alumni Professor, ACSA (Association of Collegiate Schools of Architecture) Distinguished Professor, National AIA (American Institute of Architects) Education Award, Fulbright Scholar (Jordan), and the AIA SC Medal of Distinction. He will be inducted into the Clemson School of Architecture's Hall of Fame on March 8, 2019. Professor Lee will be remembered for his wide-ranging intelligence, creativity, insight, and quick wit. Survivors include Chieko, loving wife of 65 years; his son, Anthony (Lorinda) Lee of Dayton, Ohio; three grandchildren, Jonathan (Robin) Lee of Columbus, Ohio, Veronica (Greg) Hughes of Columbus, Ohio, Benjamin Lee of Atlanta, Georgia and great-grandchild, Connor Hughes, of Columbus, Ohio; his sister, Elizabeth (Frank) Anderson of Davis, California, and his brother, Sigurd Lee of Mankato, Minnesota. Survivors also include fourteen nieces and nephews.
A memorial service for Professor Lee will be held at University Lutheran Church on Friday, March 8 at 3: 30 p.m. A reception will follow at the church.
Published in The Greenville News on Mar. 5, 2019