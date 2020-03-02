|
Dr. Philip Prince
Clemson - Dr. Philip Hunter Prince, 93, the twelfth president of Clemson University, passed away, Friday, February 28, 2020 at Greenville Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Prince was born in Bostic, North Carolina, a son of the late Walter E. and Mary Palmer Prince. He attended schools in Erwin, Tennessee and received an athletic scholarship to attend Clemson College in 1944. His time at Clemson was interrupted by service in the US Army from 1944-1945. Returning to Clemson, he distinguished himself as a member of the Block "C" Club, Tiger Brotherhood, and Alpha Phi Omega as well as being Co-captain of the 1948 Football Team, which won the 1949 Gator Bowl, and Vice President of the 1949 Senior Class.
Upon graduation, he attended Columbia University and Kings College prior to additional service in the Army in 1950-1951. During this time, he signed with the New York Giants football team, playing in five games; however, a shoulder separation sent him to the New Jersey Giants farm team. Although he was asked back the following year, he opted to focus on school and getting married.
He began his career working for the Milliken Company serving in various management and executive positions between 1951 and 1967 and then served as Vice President of Human Resources. In 1978, he became Senior Vice President of American Express Company. In 1983 he accepted a similar position with Synco Property, Inc. in Charlotte where he worked until his retirement in 1985.
With the resignation of then Clemson President Max Lennon in February 1994, the Board of Trustees chose Phil to serve as Acting President. Phil served for eleven months and was named President by the Board on September 30, 1994. Phil was recognized for his leadership and life-long commitment to Clemson with an honorary Doctor of Humanities degree in May 1995.
Phil has a distinguished record of service as a Clemson alumnus, serving on the Board of Visitors in 1971 and the Alumni National Council from 1974-1976. Beginning in 1982, Phil served on the Clemson University Foundation Board, becoming President in 1989. That same year, the Clemson Life Trustees elected Phil to become a Life Trustee. He was awarded the Distinguished Alumni Service Award in 1983; the Clemson Medallion in 1989; and the Steve and Margaret Bond Clemson Distinguished Athletes Award in 2015.
Phil married Celeste Orr in 1950, and they would later have two sons, Kevin Prince (Mary) of Pawleys Island, SC and Jim Prince (Novella) of Mt. Pleasant, SC; and two grandsons, Philip H. Prince, II. and Walker Prince. He is also survived by his loving companion, Martha Grigsby.
In addition to his wife of 58 years, Phil was predeceased by his parents; 3 brothers; and two sisters.
Funeral services will be 2 PM, Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at Fort Hill Presbyterian Church in Clemson. Private committal services will be in Woodland Cemetery on the campus of Clemson University.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 PM, Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at Duckett-Robinson Funeral Home, 108 Cross Creek Road, Central, SC.
The family of Dr. Philip H. Prince would like to thank his caregiver, Helen Abrams for all of her loving and compassionate care.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Philip H. and Celeste O. Prince Scholarship Fund, Clemson University Foundation, P.O. Box 1889, Clemson, SC 29633-1989.
Published in The Greenville News from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2020