Burroughs Funeral Home
3558 Old Kings Hwy
Murrells Inlet, SC 29576
843-651-1440
Monday, Apr. 8, 2019
3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Burroughs Funeral Home
3558 Old Kings Hwy
Murrells Inlet, SC 29576
Celebration of Life
Monday, Apr. 8, 2019
4:00 PM
Burroughs Funeral Home
3558 Old Kings Hwy
Murrells Inlet, SC 29576
View Map
Murrells Inlet - Philip W. Jones, 68, of Murrells Inlet, SC passed away on Thursday, April 04, 2019 at his residence. He was born January 11, 1951 in Spartanburg, SC son of Homer Earl Jones and Polly Anna West.

He is preceded in death by his father and a brother, Homer Earl Jones, Jr.

In addition to his mother he is survived by his loving wife, Faye B. Jones of Murrells Inlet; sons, Kevin W. Jones and his wife Lindsay of Austin, TX, Christopher M. Jones and his wife Deena of Pullman, WA and Alan G. Jones and wife Blakley of Greenville, SC; brother, Scott Jones and wife Kara of Ft. Mill, SC; sister-in-law, Marilyn Jones of Columbia, SC; grandchildren, Adam Jones, Rami Jones, and Grayson Jones; as well as several nieces and nephews.

Phil was a graduate of Clemson University and a passionate Tiger fan. He was a custom home builder and developer in Greenville, South Carolina for over 35 years. He was also a longtime member of Hampton Heights Baptist Church, where he served as a deacon for many years.

Upon his retirement, Phil moved to the Grand Strand with his beloved Faye. There, they enjoyed spending their time with friends at Ocean Lakes Family Campground and Ocean Lakes Church. Phil truly enjoyed his 5+ years driving the shuttle bus for Hilton at Kingston Plantation. There, he delighted both in the friendships he formed with his fellow employees as well as in meeting guests from around the world.

A celebration of Phil's life will be held 4:00pm Monday, April 8, 2019 at Burroughs Funeral Home, 3558 Old Kings Hwy, Murrells Inlet, SC 29576. The family will receive friends from 3:00-4:00pm prior to service time.

In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorial contributions be made in Phil's name to Hampton Heights Baptist Church in Greenville, SC or the Salvation Army of SC.

Condolences may be made at www.burroughsfh.com

Burroughs Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Murrells Inlet (843.651.1440) is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Greenville News on Apr. 6, 2019
