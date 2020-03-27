Services
Watkins, Garrett & Woods Mortuary Inc.
1011 Augusta St
Greenville, SC 29605
(864) 242-1144
Funeral service
Wednesday, Apr. 1, 2020
11:00 AM
Phillip E. Grant Sr. Obituary
Phillip E. Grant, Sr.

Greenville - Mr. Phillip Franklin Grant, Sr. 82, of Greenville, passed on Wednesday, March 25, 2020, at St. Francis Downtown Hospital. He was the son of the late Mannie and Anna Grant.

Surviving: his wife, Emily Harris Grant of the home; one daughter, Phyllis Grant of Philadelphia, PA; two sons, Phillip Grant, Jr., of Spartanburg, SC, and Emanuel Grant of Simpsonville, SC; one stepdaughter, Kelseya Tarrance of Greenville, SC; two stepsons, Reggie (Angela) Tarrance of Greenville, SC, and Hersheal (Dana) Tarrance of Augusta, GA; seventeen grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral Service: Wednesday, April 1, 2020, 11:00am at Watkins, Garrett and Woods Mortuary., with burial in M.J. Dolly Cooper Veterans Cemetery April 7, 2020.

A Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date.
Published in The Greenville News from Mar. 27 to Mar. 31, 2020
