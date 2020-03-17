|
|
Phillip Lamar West
Piedmont - West, Phillip Lamar, 67, of Piedmont passed away after a short illness on March 4. 2020 at his home. He was born June 30, 1952 in Spartanburg, SC the son of the late Paul and Mildred (Brown) West.
Phil was a tool and die maker retiring in 2014 from Southward Metal Mfg.. Co.
During his adult life he flew small airplanes, drag raced, competed in dart and fishing tournaments, enjoyed flying remote control planes and riding motorcycles. His greatest passion was his three year involvement with the Patriot Guard Riders of SC.
In addition to his wife Karen, he is survived by his son Patrick (Marianne) Pearson of Laurens, SC, a stepson Maynard "Chip" (Kimberly) Irish of Albertson, NC, two grandsons, three granddaughters, one great grandson, a sister Paula Tapp of Greer, SC, several nieces and nephews, and many cherished friends.
A memorial service will be held Friday, March 20th at 11:00 AM at the Piedmont Presbyterian Church where he was a member.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Richard Campbell Veterans Nursing Home.
Published in The Greenville News from Mar. 17 to Mar. 19, 2020