Phyllis A. Gosnell
Greer - Phyllis Louise Arledge Gosnell, 65, passed away on August 18, 2020.
A native of Greenville County, she attended Blue Ridge High School where she was a yearbook editor and school bus driver. She went on to attend North Greenville Junior College where she received an Associate's Degree, and then completed her teaching degree at Winthrop University as one of the first students to concentrate in special education. She later completed a Master's Degree in early childhood education at Furman University. She spent her career as a special education teacher working mostly at Blue Ridge Middle and High Schools. She retired from Greenville County School District with 28 years of service.
She was a proud band booster member for the Blue Ridge High School Corp of Cadets, serving as President and Vice President in the early 2000s where the band won 3 back-to-back State Championships.
She is survived by her husband of 40 years, Leo Gosnell Jr, a son William Gosnell (Elizabeth) and daughter Ashley Stribling (Sam), one granddaughter Rosalie Gosnell as well as two brothers, Nathan Arledge and Norman Arledge, and two sisters Patricia Davis and Sandra Arledge.
She was preceded in death by her father William Dewey Arledge Jr, mother Mildred Forrester Arledge, brother Dennis Arledge Sr., and infant sister Inez Arledge.
She was a loving mother, an avid reader, and faithful believer in Jesus. She will be deeply missed by all who loved her.
"Side by side or miles apart, Mom will always be close at heart."
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Greenville Literacy Association, 225 S. Pleasantburg Drive, Suite C-10, Greenville, SC 29607 or https://www.greenvilleliteracy.org
Online condolences may be made at www.thewoodmortuary.com