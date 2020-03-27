Services
Greenville - Phyllis Ann Oliver, 88, of Greenville, wife of the late William Oliver, passed away Tuesday, March 24, 2020.

Born in Greenville, she was a daughter of the late James Cook and Arethel Sullivan.

She was a homemaker and known to her family as Mom and Big Mama. Mother of 8, Grandmother of 28 and Great Grandmother of 32.

The family will gather for a private graveside service and a public memorial service will be announced at a later date. Arrangements by Mackey at Century Dr.; Visit mackeymortuary.com for online tributes
Published in The Greenville News from Mar. 27 to Mar. 28, 2020
