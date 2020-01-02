Services
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home Southeast Chapel
1604 NE Main St
Simpsonville, SC 29681
(864) 688-1600
Phyllis Bishop

Phyllis Bishop Obituary
Phyllis Bishop

Mauldin - Phyllis Bishop, 96, wife of the late Robert Bishop, died Thursday, January 2, 2020.

Born in Cross Anchor, SC, she was the daughter of the late Elford, Sr. and Gladys Sprawls O'Shields.

Mrs. Bishop was a member of First Baptist Church - Mauldin.

She is survived by her daughters, Cathy Raines and husband, Dennis, and Bobbie Hazen-Pope and husband, Dalton Pope; grandchildren, Gina Martell, Lisa Manley, Travis (Evie) Raines, Tyler (Emily) Raines, Parry (Niki) Hazen, and Allan (Dana) Hazen; ten great grandchildren; her sister, Evelyn Roberson and husband, Evans; and brother, Ted O'Shields and wife, Patricia. Special Nephew Michael Roberson.

She was preceded in death by her daughter, Judy Martell; sister, Mable Crowe; brothers, Elford O'Shields and David O'Shields; and son-in-law, Robert Hazen.

A visitation will be held Saturday, January 04, 2020 from 12:00 PM until 1:15 PM at Thomas McAfee Funeral Homes, Southeast followed by the funeral service at 1:30 PM. Burial will be in Graceland East Memorial Park.

Memorials may be made to The Salvation Army, 417 Rutherford St, Greenville, SC 29609.

Condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.
Published in The Greenville News from Jan. 2 to Jan. 4, 2020
