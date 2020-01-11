|
Phyllis Dianne Westmoreland Duncan
Brevard, NC - Phyllis Dianne "Anne" Westmoreland Duncan, 68, of Brevard, NC passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 8, 2020. Born on July 9,1951 in Greenville, SC, she was the daughter of the late Bill and Frances Westmoreland. She was a graduate of Wade Hampton HS in Greenville, SC and received her LPN degree from Austin Community College in Austin, TX. Helping others and creating beautiful art were her passions as she was employed as an LPN for 35 years, was a member of Little River Baptist Church, Penrose, NC and served as a founding member of the GoFigure Art Guild. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by a brother, William Wallace "Butch" Westmoreland. Surviving are her spouse of 49 years, Marion Jack "Chuck" Duncan; children, Jennifer Duncan of Brevard, NC, Chris Duncan and his spouse, Melissa Rogers Duncan, of Sarasota, FL, Kelley Ingvarson and her spouse, Erik Ingvarson, of Asheville, NC, and Matt Duncan and his spouse, Caroline Furiate, of Rock Hill, SC; grandchildren, Magnus Ingvarson of Asheville, NC, Brooke Duncan of Lexington, SC, Hunter Duncan of Asheville, NC and "Haitian son" (adopted in love and compassion) Schneider Dorcela of Haiti. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to Love and Grace Ministries-Haiti, 229 Blythe Island Drive, Bluffton, SC 29910 for support of Schneider Dorcela a future doctor for women in Haiti. Condolences may be made to the family at www.ashevilleareaalternative.com.
Published in The Greenville News from Jan. 11 to Jan. 12, 2020