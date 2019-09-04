Services
The Howze Mortuary
6714 State Park Rd
Travelers Rest, SC 29690
(864) 834-8051
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:30 PM
The Howze Mortuary
6714 State Park Rd
Travelers Rest, SC 29690
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
2:00 PM
The Howze Mortuary
6714 State Park Rd
Travelers Rest, SC 29690
Preston Childs Obituary
Preston Childs

Greenville - Preston Childs, 82, widower of the late Helen Virginia Burns Childs, passed away September 2, 2019.

Born in Travelers Rest, he was a son of the late Roy R. and Frances Ford Childs. Mr. Childs served in the US Army, and retired from Shirley's Iron Works. He served as a mason with Cooper Lodge #282, and was of the Baptist Faith.

Surviving are three sons: Roger Childs (Robin), Sam Childs (Traci), and Jeff Childs (Sarah); one daughter: Amanda Childs; one sister: Joy McNeilly (Carey); four grandchildren: Reagan Lewis, Logan Lewis, Spencer Childs, and Taylor Childs; and one great-granddaughter: Madison Childs.

Along with his parents, he was predeceased by one brother, Kenneth Childs.

The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. Thursday evening at The Howze Mortuary.

Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m. Friday in The Howze Mortuary Chapel. Burial will follow in Mountain View Memorial Park,

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Open Arms Hospice, 1836 W Georgia Rd., Simpsonville, SC 29680.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.thehowzemortuary.com.

The Howze Mortuary, Travelers Rest is in charge of the arrangements. (864) 834-8051.
Published in The Greenville News on Sept. 4, 2019
