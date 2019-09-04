|
|
Preston Childs
Greenville - Preston Childs, 82, widower of the late Helen Virginia Burns Childs, passed away September 2, 2019.
Born in Travelers Rest, he was a son of the late Roy R. and Frances Ford Childs. Mr. Childs served in the US Army, and retired from Shirley's Iron Works. He served as a mason with Cooper Lodge #282, and was of the Baptist Faith.
Surviving are three sons: Roger Childs (Robin), Sam Childs (Traci), and Jeff Childs (Sarah); one daughter: Amanda Childs; one sister: Joy McNeilly (Carey); four grandchildren: Reagan Lewis, Logan Lewis, Spencer Childs, and Taylor Childs; and one great-granddaughter: Madison Childs.
Along with his parents, he was predeceased by one brother, Kenneth Childs.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. Thursday evening at The Howze Mortuary.
Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m. Friday in The Howze Mortuary Chapel. Burial will follow in Mountain View Memorial Park,
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Open Arms Hospice, 1836 W Georgia Rd., Simpsonville, SC 29680.
Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.thehowzemortuary.com.
The Howze Mortuary, Travelers Rest is in charge of the arrangements. (864) 834-8051.
Published in The Greenville News on Sept. 4, 2019