Robinson Powdersville Funeral Home
1425 Powdersville Rd
Easley, SC 29642
(864) 442-1800
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:45 PM
Robinson Funeral Home - Powdersville Road
1425 Powdersville Road
Easley, SC
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019
3:00 PM
Robinson Funeral Home - Powdersville Road Chapel
1425 Powdersville Road
Easley, SC
View Map
Preston T. Thompson, Jr.

Powdersville - Preston T. Thompson, Jr., 69, of Powdersville, husband of the late Brenda Noles Thompson, passed away Saturday, March 23, 2019.

Born in Carroll County, GA, he was a son of the late Preston T. Thompson, Sr. and Theda Wood Thompson.

Mr. Thompson was a graduate of Georgia Tech and retired from J.P. Stevens in Greenville. He loved his family dearly and enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren.

Surviving are his daughters, Joni Thompson-Pappas of Easley and Kelly Thompson Jensen (Rick) of Covington, GA; grandchildren, Brendon Thompson, Melina Pappas, Thomas Pappas, Haley Jensen, Emma Jensen, Abigail Jensen, and baby Jensen on the way; and a sister Vivian T. Mann of Lawrenceville, GA.

In addition to his wife and parents, he was predeceased by a brother, Marshall Steven Thompson.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 from 1:00 PM until 2:45 PM at Robinson Funeral Home, 1425 Powdersville Road, Easley, SC 29642, with a memorial service to follow at 3:00 PM in the funeral home chapel.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the National MS Society, P.O. Box 4527, New York, NY 10163 or www.nationalmssociety.org/donate

The family will be at the home.

Condolences may be expressed online by visiting RobinsonFuneralHomes.com or in person at Robinson Funeral Home-Powdersville Road, which is assisting the family.
Published in The Greenville News on Mar. 25, 2019
