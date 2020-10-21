1/
Priscella A. Johnson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Priscella's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Priscella A. Johnson

Iva - Priscella A. Johnson, 79, of Iva, SC, passed away Tuesday, October 20, 2020.

Born August 16, 1941 in Anderson, SC, she was the daughter of the late Christopher Austin Alexander and Claudia Irene Evans Alexander. She was married to the late Fred Johnson, Jr.

Priscella was a graduate of Girls High and was retired from BASF. She was a talented piano player, an avid flower gardener, and enjoyed making crafts.

She is survived by her daughters, Mrs. Ross (Micheale) Hill, Mrs. Scott (Angela) Phillips, and her son, Mr. Marc (Denise) Johnson; brother, Wallace Alexander; sister, Mrs. James (Doris) Curry; grandchildren, Courtney, Caitlin, Ozan, Emily, Madison and Gavin; great-grandchildren, Zannah, Natalie, Kyler and Parker; and beloved nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, October 25, 2020 from 2:00-3:30 pm at The McDougald Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 4:00 pm in the Chapel of The McDougald Funeral Home. Burial will be at M.J. Dolly Cooper Veterans Cemetery at a later date.

Flowers are optional and memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 4124 Clemson Blvd Suite L, Anderson, SC 29621.

WWW.MCDOUGALDFUNERALHOME.COM




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Greenville News from Oct. 21 to Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
25
Visitation
02:00 - 03:30 PM
The McDougald Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
25
Funeral service
04:00 PM
The McDougald Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
The McDougald Funeral Home
2211 North Main Street
Anderson, SC 29261-3874
(864) 224-4343
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The McDougald Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved