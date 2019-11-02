Services
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
5:30 PM - 7:30 PM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019
1:00 PM
Calvary Episcopal Church
Priscilla Crosby "Midge" Roberts

Priscilla Crosby "Midge" Roberts Obituary
Priscilla Crosby "Midge" Roberts

Greer - Priscilla Crosby "Midge" Roberts, 72, wife of the late Harvey Roberts, died Saturday, November 2, 2019.

The family will receive friends from 5:30 PM to 7:30 PM on Tuesday, November 5, 2019, at Dunbar Funeral Home.

A funeral service will be held at 1:00 PM on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at Calvary Episcopal Church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Spartanburg Little Theatre; 200 E St John St, Spartanburg, SC 29302 or the .

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.jmdunbar.com

Published in The Greenville News from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2019
