Quentin N. Johnson
Quentin N Johnson

Greenville - Mr. Quentin Nicholas "Coach Q" Johnson, Sr., 44, of Greenville, South Carolina, passed on Saturday, October 31, 2020, at Prisma Healthcare. He was a son of Fredrick Johnson and the late Janet Fuller Johnson.

Surviving: in addition to his father; his wife, Twelvenlent LaKeesha Johnson of the home; two daughters, Abraia (Phillip) Simmons and Kiera Johnson, both of Greenville, SC; two sons, Isaiah Greene of Delaware and Quentin Johnson, II, of Greenville, SC; four sisters, Erica (Jeff) Grazier, Janet (Rudolph) Deedon, Edna Gilmore, and Eleanor Gray all of Chester, PA; three brothers, James Chappell, Bobby Chappell and Fredrick Chappell, all of Chester, PA; two grandchildren, Zaya Thomas and Braison Simmons; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Graveside Service: Saturday, November 7, 2020, 12:00 noon at Resthaven Memorial Gardens.






Published in The Greenville News from Nov. 3 to Nov. 6, 2020.
