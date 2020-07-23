R. Frank Plaxco
Greenville - R. Frank Plaxco of Greenville died on July 21, 2020. He was born August 16, 1932, just shy of his 88th birthday. He was married to Ramona Salley for almost 60 years, until her death in 2013. He and Ramona had three children: Frank M. Plaxco, married to Beth; Salley Plaxco Walker, married to John; and Steven M. Plaxco, married to Cayetana Castillo. He had six grandchildren: Joseph and Callie, Frank and Beth's children; Elizabeth, Robert, and William, who died in 2005 after a long and courageous battle with cancer, Salley and John's children; and Odessa, Steve and Cayetana's child. Also surviving is his great grandson, Charlie, the toddler of Callie and her husband, Carter. Frank was born and raised in Southport, North Carolina, the son of Robert F. Plaxco, Sr. and Bess M. Plaxco. Upon finishing law school in 1956, he and Ramona moved to Greenville and lived there for the rest of their lives. He was a lawyer as his only career and was considered by his peers to be competent and reliable in his practice. After his retirement from practicing law, he volunteered in the Probate Court as counsel for incapacitated persons and consulted often with grandson Joseph, a lawyer as well. He was particularly flattered to have been included in the book, Best Lawyers in America. He was an outspoken, sometimes an obnoxious liberal, concerned more with the problems of the poor than the profits and taxes of the wealthy.
He enjoyed manual activity, dabbling in carpentry, stained glass, welding, antique restoration and, most enduring, making furniture. He was a member of the Greenville Woodworkers Guild. Burial will be on Saturday, July 25, 2020 beside Ramona's grave in Sunnyside Cemetery in Orangeburg, South Carolina. Due to the complications of COVID-19, unfortunately his burial will be private and for family only. His family hopes to hold a celebration of his life once COVID-19 is no longer a threat. In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made to Habitat for Humanity of Greenville County, 50 Grand Avenue; Greenville South Carolina 29607. The Woodworkers Guild, 209 Hollyridge Drive, Greenville SC 29607; or to the charity or cause of your choice. Online condolences may be expressed at www.dukesharleyfuneralhome.com
.