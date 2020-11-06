Rachel Bishop Kluizenaar
Greenville - Rachel Bishop Kluizenaar, 96, of Greenville, SC., wife of the late Henry Kluizenaar, died November 1, 2020. Born in Enoree, SC she was a daughter of the late Algie Norman and Rebecca Gossett Bishop.
Rachel attended Draughon's Business College and spent much of her career as an office manager in the insurance industry. She was a member of the Eastern Star and a devoted member of Lutheran Church of Our Saviour in Greenville.
Surviving are her children, Rita Davis (Russell), Beverly Kelly (Steve), Jerilyn Carlton, Chuck Sullivan (Tina), Tammy Garrett (Jim); grandchildren, Jeff Davis, Mandy Rector, Gwendolyn Hyust, Jacob Jackson, Patrick Mulcahy, Nathan Sullivan and Danni Caldwell; Great Grandchildren, Taylor Galloway, Justin Rector, Rane Testerman, Savannah Deason, Nathan Anders and Alex Sullivan; Great Great Grandchildren, Luther Testerman, Calum Testerman and Lily Hyust. Rachel is preceded in death by her husbands, Cecil Sullivan (the father of her children) and Oscar Hanson; her sister, Grace Gideon; daughter, Rebekah Jackson; Granddaughter, Andreah Jean Anders; and her Great Great Granddaughter Mae Lee Testerman.
A memorial service will be held Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at 2pm at Mackey at Century with Chaplain Paulette Porter Hallmon officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. A private committal service will follow the memorial at Lutheran Church of Our Saviour Columbarium, Pastor Don Costlow.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Make-A-Wish South Carolina, 225 South Pleasantburg Dr. Suite C17, Greenville, SC 29607; or online at sc.wish.org/donate
. Arrangements by Mackey Funerals and Cremations at Century Dr; online tributes at www.MackeyCenturyDrive.com