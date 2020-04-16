|
|
Rachel Louise Davis Finch
Greenville - Rachel Louise Davis Finch, 98, of Greenville, SC, on Wednesday, April 15, 2020, joined her Lord and Savior and her many beloved family members. She was the widow of James Cary Finch Sr. who passed away September 2003. Born January 27, 1922, in Spartanburg, SC, she was the daughter of the late William Henry Davis and Mattie Worley Davis.
A graduate of Spartanburg High School and Cecil's Business College, Louise was a member of Shannon Forest Presbyterian Church (now Eastside Presbyterian Church).
Louise was part of a family of 10 children and is survived by a sister, Alpha Holder of Spartanburg, SC; as well as her children, Cecelia Kelley (Gene) of Greenville, SC and James Cary Finch Jr. (Toni) of Greer, SC; granddaughter, Meredith Pitts (Lee) of Boiling Springs, SC; grandsons, Stuart Kelley of Greenville, SC and Jameson K. Finch of New York; great-grandson, Hunter J. Kelley; great-granddaughters, BraeLee, Addy, and Reagan Pitts; and many special nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be conducted at 11:00 AM Saturday, April 18, 2020, in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, 1300 Fernwood-Glendale Rd., Spartanburg, SC 29307, by The Rev. Mark Reed. Visitation will be at the graveside.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Crescent Hospice, 839 Main Street Suite D, Union, SC 29379.
The family is at their respective homes.
