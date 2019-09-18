|
Ralph Carter Bell
Honea Path - Ralph Carter Bell died on September 15, 2019. He was predeceased by his wife, Addie Platt Bell, his parents OJ and Reeth of Wampee, SC, and 4 brothers and sisters. His early years were spent in Wampee, SC, where he graduated from Wampee High School. He married his high school sweetheart, Addie. Shortly after their marriage, Ralph was called into active duty with the US army, and served his country during the Korean War. When he returned, he moved his family to the upstate, and earned a BS marketing degree from Clemson University. He was employed by Texize Chemicals in Mauldin, SC, for his entire working career and made many life-long friends.
Some of Ralph's favorite activities were playing golf, poker, traveling, visiting with family and friends, and watching Clemson football "go TIGER!", and long time a member of Aldersgate Methodist Church.
He is survived by his daughter, Nancy Bell Voit of Peidmont, SC, and a son, John Douglas (Jack) Bell and his wife Debbie of Honea Path, SC; two sisters; one brother; six grandchildren and four great grandchildren.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, September 18, 2019 from 6 - 8 pm at Mackey at Century Drive, Greenville, SC.
Funeral services will be conducted Thursday, September 19, 2019 at Aldersgate United Methodist Church at 2:00PM. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Park, Greenville, SC.
Published in The Greenville News on Sept. 18, 2019