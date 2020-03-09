Services
Ralph Ervin Lathan Obituary
Ralph Ervin Lathan

Berea - Ralph Ervin Lathan, born February 13, 1939 in Great Falls, SC to the late Fred and Myrtle Evans Lathan went to be with his Lord on March 2, 2020. He leaves behind his wife Judy Church Lathan, son Randall (Erin) Lathan, and grandson Patrick of Raleigh, NC. Ralph was a member of Unity Baptist Church, Berea, SC. He is also survived by his sister Cleo Bollar of Seattle, WA and brother Ray Lathan of Greenville, SC. Ralph is preceded in death by brothers Bob and Orion Lathan. A Praise Service for Ralph will be held at Unity Baptist Church in Berea, SC on Saturday March 14, 2020, family will be receiving friends at 12:00 PM to 1:15 PM and service will be held at 1:30 PM. In lieu of flowers please send memorials to the Unity Baptist Church in Berea, SC. Home at last.
Published in The Greenville News from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2020
