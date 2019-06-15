Services
Dillard Memorial Funeral Home
2402 Gentry Memorial Hwy
Pickens, SC 29671
(864) 878-6371
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Dillard Memorial Funeral Home
2402 Gentry Memorial Hwy
Pickens, SC 29671
View Map
Service
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
3:00 PM
Resources
More Obituaries for Ralph Garrison
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ralph Garrison

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Ralph Garrison Obituary
Ralph Garrison

Easley - Ralph Garrison

Easley - Ralph Ballard Garrison, 89, husband of the late Nell Jones Garrison, passed from this life on Monday June 10, 2019.

Mr. Garrison was born in Dacusville, SC, a son of the late Georgia and Seldon Hill. He retired from Southern Bell Telephone Co., and later operated Phones Unlimited along with his twin brother Glenn. He was also co-owner of G & B Enterprises with his long-time friend Dub Brooks.

Survivors include his son, Ralph Brian Garrison and his wife Stacey of Easley and

Granddaughters Olivia and Chloe Garrison; a daughter Sandra Black and husband Mike of Anderson; a daughter Melissa Piskutz and husband Peter of Easley. He is also survived by his twin brother, Glenn Garrison and wife Martha of Clemson.

In addition to his parents and wife, Mr. Garrison was preceded in death by a sister Bonnie Garrison.

The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 PM Monday June 17, 2019 at Dillard Funeral Home in Pickens with a service to follow in the funeral home chapel at 3 PM with the Rev. Dr. John Adams officiating. Entombment will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Park.

A message of condolence may be expressed to the family by visiting www.DillardFunerals.com.

The family would like to give a special thank you to Shana Childs for her loving care and to Home Care Assistance for their help over the last several months.



Memorials may be made to the at or to Easley First Baptist Church, Generations to Come Fund, 300 East First Avenue, Easley, SC 29640.

Dillard Funeral Home

Pickens, SC
Published in The Greenville News from June 15 to June 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Dillard Memorial Funeral Home
Download Now