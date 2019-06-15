Ralph Garrison



Easley - Ralph Ballard Garrison, 89, husband of the late Nell Jones Garrison, passed from this life on Monday June 10, 2019.



Mr. Garrison was born in Dacusville, SC, a son of the late Georgia and Seldon Hill. He retired from Southern Bell Telephone Co., and later operated Phones Unlimited along with his twin brother Glenn. He was also co-owner of G & B Enterprises with his long-time friend Dub Brooks.



Survivors include his son, Ralph Brian Garrison and his wife Stacey of Easley and



Granddaughters Olivia and Chloe Garrison; a daughter Sandra Black and husband Mike of Anderson; a daughter Melissa Piskutz and husband Peter of Easley. He is also survived by his twin brother, Glenn Garrison and wife Martha of Clemson.



In addition to his parents and wife, Mr. Garrison was preceded in death by a sister Bonnie Garrison.



The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 PM Monday June 17, 2019 at Dillard Funeral Home in Pickens with a service to follow in the funeral home chapel at 3 PM with the Rev. Dr. John Adams officiating. Entombment will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Park.



Memorials may be made to the at or to Easley First Baptist Church, Generations to Come Fund, 300 East First Avenue, Easley, SC 29640.



