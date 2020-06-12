Dr. Ralph L. Johnson
Taylors - Dr. Ralph L. Johnson, 78 passed away at Greenville Memorial Hospital the morning of June 8, 2020.
Born December 8, 1941, he was the son of Carl Edward and Marie Land Johnson of McKeesport, PA. Ralph was a retired Dean Emeritus at North Greenville University
Ralph is survived by his wife Jane Ann Bibbee Johnson of Taylors, daughters Donna Miller of Charleston, Deborah (Jerry) Brandt of Spartanburg, Rebecca James of Greenville, Sharon Brasher of Dover, Alabama, Stacy Lozier of Greenville; a son, Jeff Lozier of Myrtle Beach, and a sister Carla (Gary) Rosenberger of Moore. Ralph's first wife Peggy Mayfield Johnson passed away in 2011. He enjoyed seven grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
Ralph's many passions included teaching and mentoring his students and encouraging professional and spiritual development. His career spanned over fifty years holding administrative, coaching and teaching positions at Youngstown State University, Indiana University of Pennsylvania, Clemson University and North Greenville University. As a swimming and diving coach at IUP his unabashed faith help lead many young men to Christ. He authored over 100 textbooks and manuals for The American Red Cross, the YMCA of USA and AAHPERD, and was the founder and CEO of Professional Aquatic Risk Management Associates, LLC and traveled extensively testifying as an Expert Witness for water related accidents.
Ralph was a member of Praise Cathedral in Greer and worked to fulfill his late mentor CB Douglas's saying, displayed in his office, "A man who saves a life is held second only in honour to Him who saves a soul."
Memorials can be made to Praise Cathedral, 3390 Brushy Creek Rd, Greer, SC 29651 or North Greenville Crusaders Club, PO Box 1892, Tigerville, SC 28688.
A memorial service may be held at a later date.
