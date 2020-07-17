Dr. Ralph L. Johnson
Taylors - Dr. Ralph Land Johnson, 78, passed away June 8, 2020.
A native of McKeesport, Pennsylvania, son of the late Carl Edward and Marie Land Johnson, he was a Professor at North Greenville University and a member of Praise Cathedral.
Surviving are his wife, Jane Ann Bibbee Johnson of the home; five daughters, Donna Miller of Charleston, Deborah Brandt (Jerry) of Spartanburg, Rebecca James of Greenville, Shannon Brasher of Dover, Alabama and Stacy Lozier of Greenville; a son, Jeffrey Lozier of Myrtle Beach; a sister, Carla Rosenberger (Gary) of Moore; seven grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
Dr. Johnson was predeceased by his first wife, Peggy Mayfield Johnson.
A memorial service will be held 1:00 p.m. Saturday, July 25, 2020 at Praise Cathedral.
The family would like express their sincere gratitude for the expressions of love, prayers and thoughts during this time.
Memorials may be made to Praise Cathedral, 3390 Brush Creek Road, Greer, South Carolina 29651 or North Greenville University Crusaders Club, P.O. Box 1892, Tigerville, South Carolina 29688.
