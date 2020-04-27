|
|
Ralph Leon Pittman, Sr.,
- - Ralph Leon Pittman, Sr., passed away April 23, 2020 at the age of 75.
Ralph was the loving husband of Reta B. Pittman for over 54 years. He was a native of Greenville and was the youngest son of Alex and Lillie Mae Pittman. He was retired from Von Hollen Electric, a veteran of the United States Army, and of Baptist faith.
Surviving in addition to his wife are a son Ralph Pittman Jr. (Sherri) of Greenville, daughters Robin McKellar (Tom) of Ninety Six and Rhonda Holden (Scott) of Travelers Rest; sisters Dora Ellenburg (Richard) of Greenville and Nora Vinson of Anderson; sister in law Debby Gore of Summerville; grandsons Steven Gregory of Piedmont, Brandon McKellar of Ninety Six, Robbie McKellar (Hannah) of Summerville, Tripp Pittman of Piedmont and Reid McKellar of Ninety Six. He was also loved and adored by many nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his granddaughter Jenna Holden and grandson Kellett Gregory: brothers Alex Pittman Jr., Wofford Pittman, David Pittman and Heyward Pittman; sisters Ruby Henson, Rosie Lee Gosnell and Bertie Sue Jennings, and brother in law Nick Gore.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the , 156 Milestone Way, Suite A, Greenville, SC 29615.
A graveside memorial service will be held at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens, Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at 3pm.
Published in The Greenville News from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2020