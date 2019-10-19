Services
Mackey Mortuary
311 Century Drive
Greenville, SC 29607
(864) 232-6706
Celebration of Life
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
2:30 PM
St Giles Presbyterian Church
1021 Hudson Rd
Greenville, SC
Ralph P. Hardeman Jr.

Ralph P. Hardeman Jr. Obituary
Ralph P. Hardeman, Jr.

Greenville - Ralph P. Hardeman, Jr. passed away Wednesday, October 16, 2019. He was the son of the late Ralph "Rip" Hardeman, Sr. and Dorothy "Dot" Hardeman. He was a loving husband, father, son and friend.

Ralph is survived by his daughter, Callie Guicherd (Thibault); two sisters Dottie Jordan and Martha Keys (Ben Geer); two grandsons Maximilien and Xavier Guicherd and predeceased by his wife Cheryl Hardeman.

A Celebration of life will be held at St Giles Presbyterian Church, 1021 Hudson Rd, Greenville, SC 29615 at 2:30 PM on Monday, October 21, 2019. Family will be receiving friends after the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Giles Presbyterian Church or to a .

Online obituary and guest registry at www.mackeymortuary-.com
Published in The Greenville News from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2019
