Ralph P. Hardeman, Jr.
Greenville - Ralph P. Hardeman, Jr. passed away Wednesday, October 16, 2019. He was the son of the late Ralph "Rip" Hardeman, Sr. and Dorothy "Dot" Hardeman. He was a loving husband, father, son and friend.
Ralph is survived by his daughter, Callie Guicherd (Thibault); two sisters Dottie Jordan and Martha Keys (Ben Geer); two grandsons Maximilien and Xavier Guicherd and predeceased by his wife Cheryl Hardeman.
A Celebration of life will be held at St Giles Presbyterian Church, 1021 Hudson Rd, Greenville, SC 29615 at 2:30 PM on Monday, October 21, 2019. Family will be receiving friends after the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Giles Presbyterian Church or to a .
Published in The Greenville News from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2019