Ralph S. Hendricks
Simpsonville - Ralph S. Hendricks, 101, of Simpsonville, husband of Marion Hubbard Hendricks, went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Sunday morning, February 17, 2019.
Born in Bowman, GA, he was a son of the late Martin Spurgeon Hendricks and Clara Seymour Hendricks. Mr. Hendricks was a long-time member of First Baptist Church Simpsonville where as a deacon, treasurer and on various church committees. He served our country in the United States Air Force and the City of Simpsonville including City Council for thirteen years and Mayor for twelve years. Mr. Hendricks was a true statesman and dearly loved Simpsonville, the Golden Strip Community and the entire upstate of SC. He was a strong and generous supporter of young people furthering their education establishing the Hendricks Foundation and scholarships at Furman University, North Greenville University, Anderson University and Greenville Technical College which has and continues to assist hundreds of high school graduates obtain a college education.
In addition to his wife, Mrs. Marion, Mr. Hendricks is survived by their sons, Ted A. (Patti) Hubbard of Winston Salem, NC, and Kenneth (Eva) Hubbard of Simpsonville; grandchildren, Melissa Hubbard and her husband Joe Hundley, Stephanie Hubbard, Andrew (Jennifer) Hubbard, John (Victoria) Hubbard, and step-granddaughter, Megan Hubbard; great-grandchildren, Faith Hubbard, Mikayla Hubbard, and Eden Hubbard; one sister, Elizabeth Fowler; and many nieces and nephews.
Mr. Hendricks was preceded in death by his first wife, Virginia Webb Hendricks; two brothers and two sisters.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 from 5:00 - 7:00 PM in the Main Worship Center of First Baptist Church Simpsonville.
A Funeral Service will be held in the Main Worship Center of First Baptist Church Simpsonville on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at 2:00 PM. Burial will follow in Cannon Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to: First Baptist Church Simpsonville, Building Fund.
Heritage Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Published in The Greenville News on Feb. 18, 2019