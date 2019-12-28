|
Ramon A. Fernandez-Rubio
Greenville - On Monday, November 25, 2019, at 12:47 P.M., Dr. Ramon Fernandez-Rubio, beloved husband, father and grandfather, left this earth for his heavenly home. He took his final breath in the arms of his youngest son and awoke in the arms of his maker. Ramon now waits for those of us he left behind in a place far more glorious than anything on this earth.
Ramon was born April 19, 1926, in Baracoa, Cuba. The youngest of 13 children, he began his life just as he ended it…beloved by all and surrounded by family.
He left his hometown to study law at the University of Havana, and it was here, in the Cuban capital, where he first laid eyes on his future wife, Lourdes. He would later tell his grandchildren how seeing their future grandmother made his world stand still and that her beauty was like a piercing dagger to his heart. They were married within a few months and would go on to spend 53 years together.
Graduating at the top of the class, he received his law degree from the University of Havana in 1952 and practiced law in Havana. These were some of the happiest years of his life; surrounded by family and friends, practicing the law he held so dear and watching with tremendous pride and joy as his and Lourdes's very own family grew by two.
A devout Catholic and deeply spiritual man, Ramon left his beloved country the moment his religious freedom was stripped away. For him, God came before all else, and thus, he made the hardest decision of his life. In 1962, at the age of 35 and in the prime of his life, Ramon left the land he loved to give his family a better life.
From the blue waters of Havana to the flat farmlands of Kansas, the Fernandez-Rubio's started over in America where Ramon earned his master's degree in Education. He would go on to not only learn the English language, but earn two advanced degrees from American Universities. As he pumped gas during the day, Ramon would attend class at night, studying every chance he got. To him, education was the ultimate key to success, as illustrated with his three doctorate degrees, and he was truly happiest buried in a book or analyzing illustrious works of art or literature. Poetry, especially that of the romantic sort, was his ultimate and unparalleled literary pleasure, and to see him recite these by memory at the age of 93 made even the hardest of hearts melt.
In 1970, Ramon accepted a teaching position at Furman University in Greenville, South Carolina. It was here where Ramon retired after 26 years as a Spanish professor. He was described fondly by his students as one of their hardest yet most cherished Professors. In 1988 he was awarded the Cervantes Award, given annually to South Carolina's outstanding university professor of Spanish, and in 1995 he was named one of Furman's Summa professors.
Ramon lived his life with the utmost courage, dignity, grace, and integrity. His style, impeccable. Forever an elegant and dignified gentleman, Ramon rarely left the house in anything other than a tailored three-piece suit.
As with most Cubans, he loved fiercely and without shame. The love he had for his family poured out of every single part of him, and his two sons were undoubtedly his most treasured achievements. In them, he took the greatest pride. Without fail, Ramon covered his children and grandchildren in hugs and kisses every single time he saw them, and it is this seemingly small, yet meaningful, part of him that we will miss the most.
He lived his life with immense joy, finding reasons to laugh and see the good in every single day. His love for God, family and life in general was infectious. Ramon's love for his homeland never wavered, and it was his hope and dream that the land he cherished would know true freedom. We cling to this hope today. He is survived by his two sons, Ramon and Gustavo, as well as his three grandchildren (Gabriel, Lauren, and Nicholas), and three great grandchildren (Lydia, Elin, and Erbin).
Ramon, our dear Papa, was a man of the truest integrity and the highest character and will live on in the hearts of those fortunate enough to have known him. It was his great and noble sacrifice that enabled us the freedom we treasure today, and it is his love and shining light that live on in us and through us now and always.
Published in The Greenville News from Dec. 28 to Dec. 29, 2019