Ramona Caldwell Baity
Greenville - Ramona Caldwell Baity, 90, devoted wife of 57 years to the late John C. Baity, went to be with her Lord and Saviour Sunday, March 22, 2020.
Born in Greenville, SC, she was a daughter of the late Constance Garrison Caldwell.
Mrs. Baity was an active member of Laurel Baptist Church for 62 years, where she was a member of the choir, hand bells, Sunday school teacher, GA Leader, and volunteer at the food bank. Ramona was a loving daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and friend.
She is survived by two daughters, Brenda Baity and Carol Halliday and husband, Emmett; three wonderful grandsons, Jake Erwin and wife, Lydia, Nathan Erwin and wife, Emory, Alex Erwin and wife, Martha Cloud; and one loving great-grandson, John Baity Erwin.
In addition to her parents and loving husband, Ramona was preceded in death by a sister, Cecil Skelton; and two sons-in-law, Jim Latshaw and John Erwin.
The family would like to express their thanks and gratitude to Caris Hospice, especially Amy, Tara, and Paulette. The care shown to our mother from the associates at Palmettos Assisted Living and Mauldin NHC will never be forgotten.
In memory of Ramona, memorials may be made to Parkinsons Foundation, www.parkinson.org
A public memorial service will be held at a later date.
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Downtown.
Published in The Greenville News from Mar. 24 to Mar. 29, 2020