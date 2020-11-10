Randall "Randy" Charles Funk
Greenville - Randall "Randy" Charles Funk, 61, of Greenville, SC, passed away Monday, November 9, 2020.
Born in Greenville, SC, he was the son of the late Charles and Dorothy Payne Funk.
Randy loved the Lord and loved to sing gospel music. He loved his family, was a very giving person and would always try to make you laugh. He was a member of Grove Road Baptist Church.
Randy is survived by one sister, Debra Williamson; numerous aunts and extended family.
A graveside service will be held 11:00 am Friday, November 13, 2020 at Greenville Memorial Gardens.
Condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com
