1/
Randall Charles "Randy" Funk
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Randall's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Randall "Randy" Charles Funk

Greenville - Randall "Randy" Charles Funk, 61, of Greenville, SC, passed away Monday, November 9, 2020.

Born in Greenville, SC, he was the son of the late Charles and Dorothy Payne Funk.

Randy loved the Lord and loved to sing gospel music. He loved his family, was a very giving person and would always try to make you laugh. He was a member of Grove Road Baptist Church.

Randy is survived by one sister, Debra Williamson; numerous aunts and extended family.

A graveside service will be held 11:00 am Friday, November 13, 2020 at Greenville Memorial Gardens.

Condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Greenville News from Nov. 10 to Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
13
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Greenville Memorial Gardens
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home
639 North Main Street
Greenville, SC 29601
(864) 232-6733
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Thomas McAfee Funeral Home Downtown Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved