Randall Lee Whitted



Pelzer - Randall Lee Whitted, 70, of Pelzer SC died at his home on Saturday June 13, 2020. He was the son of the late Harold and Doris Bradley Whitted of Ware Shoals SC. Randall loved fishing, camping, hunting, a good Western and Nascar. He retired from Michelin Tire US1 after 31 years of service. He is survived by his son Travis (Chrystie), two grandchildren Matt Whitted and Amber Moreno (David) and 6 great-grandchildren, Alex, Isabelle, Autumn, Jasmine, Maddison, and Gabriel, 2 sisters and a brother.He is also survived by his companion of 18 years Linda J. Bridges and his "CUZ" Mike Reeves of Albemarle NC. Randall was always a kind and gentle soul and his family requests you do an act of kindness in his memory. Per his request there will not be a memorial service.









