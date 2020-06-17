Randall Lee Whitted
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Randall's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Randall Lee Whitted

Pelzer - Randall Lee Whitted, 70, of Pelzer SC died at his home on Saturday June 13, 2020. He was the son of the late Harold and Doris Bradley Whitted of Ware Shoals SC. Randall loved fishing, camping, hunting, a good Western and Nascar. He retired from Michelin Tire US1 after 31 years of service. He is survived by his son Travis (Chrystie), two grandchildren Matt Whitted and Amber Moreno (David) and 6 great-grandchildren, Alex, Isabelle, Autumn, Jasmine, Maddison, and Gabriel, 2 sisters and a brother.He is also survived by his companion of 18 years Linda J. Bridges and his "CUZ" Mike Reeves of Albemarle NC. Randall was always a kind and gentle soul and his family requests you do an act of kindness in his memory. Per his request there will not be a memorial service.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Greenville News from Jun. 17 to Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved