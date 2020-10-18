Rani Ranjit Dhillon
Greenville - Rani Ranjit Dhillon, 75, wife of Raj K. Singh Dhillon of Greenville, passed Sunday, October 18, 2020 at McCall Hospice House.
Raised in Patiala, India, Mrs. Dhillon's passion for the arts made its way to the United States in 1967 upon marrying Mr. Dhillon. After moving to Greenville in the early 70's, Mrs. Dhillon shared her love for music, dance and her family with the entire community and will continue to shine a bright ray of optimism on her existing family and dear friends.
Mrs. Dhillon is survived by her husband of 53 years and her two sons, Ricky and Bobby Dhillon; five grandchildren: Brooke Dhillon (16), Alexis Dhillon (15), Ari Dhillon (14), Zevi Dhillon (12) and Remi Dhillon (5); two daughter in-laws: Pam Dhillon and Joyti Dhillon.
A visitation will be held Wednesday, October 21, 2020 from 9:00 AM until 11:00 AM at Mackey Funerals and Cremations at Century Drive, followed by a private, family only funeral service.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Make a Difference at www.youmakeadiff.org www.MackeyCenturyDrive.com