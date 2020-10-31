1/1
Ray Fischel Smith
Ray Fischel Smith

Greenville - Marine Corps Major Ray Fischel Smith, retired, 91, of Greenville, husband of Nell Smith died at home on Friday, October 30, 2020.

Born in Pelion, SC he was a son of the late Quincy and Lessie Smith.

Major Smith served his country for 20 years as an aviator, fighting in the Korean War and two tours in Vietnam. During his time, he received 14 Air Medals for meritorious achievement and awarded two Distinguished Flying Crosses for heroism and extraordinary achievement in aerial flight.

Major Smith was a member of Frances Asbury United Methodist Church.

In addition to his loving wife of 62 years he is survived by his son, Scott Bradford Smith; daughter, Lisa Henderson Smith; three grandchildren, Hayden Henderson (Natalie), Logan Henderson, and Ashlee Smith;two great-grandchildren, Blaire Heffner and Ryder Milligan; and three nephews, Brian Smith, Craig Smith, and Charles Martin.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brother, Q. B. Smith; and his sister, Charlotte Martin.

Although no formal Receiving of Friends will be held, friends may pay their respects Monday, November 2, 2020 from 12:00 p.m. until 5:30 p.m. at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Downtown. A service will be held on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 in the Downtown Chapel at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home at 1:30 p.m. Seating will be limited to allow for proper social distancing. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Park.

Condolences and "Hugs From Home" may be left for the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.




Published in The Greenville News from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home
639 North Main Street
Greenville, SC 29601
(864) 232-6733
