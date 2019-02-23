Services
The Howze Mortuary
6714 State Park Rd
Travelers Rest, SC 29690
(864) 834-8051
Calling hours
Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
The Howze Mortuary
6714 State Park Rd
Travelers Rest, SC 29690
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
2:00 PM
The Howze Mortuary
6714 State Park Rd
Travelers Rest, SC 29690
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ray Hill
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ray Hill


1997 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Ray Hill Obituary
Ray Hill

Travelers Rest - Ray Arthur Hill, 21, of Travelers Rest, passed away Wednesday February 20, 2019.

Born in Greenville County, he was the son of James and Maria Emily Jalandoon Hill. He was a security guard with American Security, graduate and member of the Honor Society at Greenville Tech, and of the Baptist faith.

Along with his parents he is survived by his grandmother: Emmaline Hill; and cousin: Angie Lovelace.

He was predeceased by his grandfather, James Hill.

The family will receive friends Sunday afternoon from 2pm until 4pm at The Howze Mortuary.

Funeral services will be Monday afternoon at 2pm at The Howze Mortuary Chapel with burial in Mountain View Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to , St. Jude Tribute Program, P.O. Box 1000, Dept-142 Memphis, TN 38101-9908

The family will be at the home.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.thehowzemortuary.com

The Howze Mortuary, Travelers Rest, is in charge of the arrangements. (864) 834-8051
Published in The Greenville News on Feb. 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of The Howze Mortuary
Download Now