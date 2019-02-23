|
|
Ray Hill
Travelers Rest - Ray Arthur Hill, 21, of Travelers Rest, passed away Wednesday February 20, 2019.
Born in Greenville County, he was the son of James and Maria Emily Jalandoon Hill. He was a security guard with American Security, graduate and member of the Honor Society at Greenville Tech, and of the Baptist faith.
Along with his parents he is survived by his grandmother: Emmaline Hill; and cousin: Angie Lovelace.
He was predeceased by his grandfather, James Hill.
The family will receive friends Sunday afternoon from 2pm until 4pm at The Howze Mortuary.
Funeral services will be Monday afternoon at 2pm at The Howze Mortuary Chapel with burial in Mountain View Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to , St. Jude Tribute Program, P.O. Box 1000, Dept-142 Memphis, TN 38101-9908
The family will be at the home.
Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.thehowzemortuary.com
The Howze Mortuary, Travelers Rest, is in charge of the arrangements. (864) 834-8051
Published in The Greenville News on Feb. 23, 2019