Ray L. Childers
Spartanburg - Ray Leon Childers, 94, of Spartanburg, SC, died on Sunday, July 14, 2019. Born February 27, 1925, in Greer, SC, he was the son of the late Henry Beacham Childers and Mary Ellen Norman Childers.
Ray was a U. S. Navy veteran of World War II, he retired from Texize/Intex Industrial Chemicals and was a longtime member of First Baptist Church Spartanburg.
Surviving are his wife of 71 years, Molene Lamm Childers; daughter, Cathie Childers Cheatham; granddaughter and her husband, Caroline and Curtis Hood; and great-granddaughter, Lillian Grace Hood.
Visitation will be 9:30-10:30 AM Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel, 2075 E. Main St., Spartanburg, SC 29307, with funeral services following at 11:00 AM. Burial will be in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, 1300 Fernwood-Glendale Rd., Spartanburg, SC 29307.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mobile Meals Service, PO Box 461, Spartanburg, SC 29304.
Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel
Published in The Greenville News on July 16, 2019