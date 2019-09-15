|
Ray "Mack" Smith
Piedmont - Ray "Mack" Smith, 79, husband of Donna Gambrell Smith, passed away peacefully on Friday, September 13, 2019 at his home, surrounded by his family.
Born on January 21, 1940 in Pelzer, he was a son of the late George Velmer Smith and the late Leona McCoy. Mack was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather who loved gardening, fishing, his cats, and spending time with his family. Mack retired from the Greenville News as Supervisor of Plate Making for the Engraving Department after thirty-four years. He was a member of the American Rose Society and also local societies. He enjoyed growing, showing, talking, and giving roses. Mack's roses were on the front table of many of the local churches during his many years of growing roses. He attended Triune Mercy Center in Greenville.
Surviving, in addition to his loving wife of fifty-seven years, are a son, Jeffrey Scott Smith (Karen) of Anderson; a daughter, Susan Salena Smith of Piedmont; grandchildren, Lindsay Welborn of Anderson and Lauren Addison (Charlie) of Starr; and great- grandchildren, Reid Cook, Marcus Bigby, Alexis Addison, Camden Berry, Asher Addison, and Everett Addison.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a brother, Aaron Smith; and a sister, Betty Broach.
Funeral services will be held at 3:00 p.m. Sunday, September 15, 2019 in the Chapel of Robinson Funeral Home - Powdersville Road. Burial will follow in Robinson Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends from 2:00 p.m. until 2:45 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home, prior to the service.
Memorials may be made to Triune Mercy Center, 222 Rutherford Street, Greenville, SC 29609.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.robinsonfuneralhomes.com or in person at Robinson Funeral Home - Powdersville Road, which is assisting the family.
Published in The Greenville News on Sept. 15, 2019