Ray V. Segars, Jr.
Greenville - Ray V. Segars, Jr., 92, of Greenville, passed away peacefully Thursday, June 11, 2020. He was born December 18, 1927 in Sumter, SC. A 1949 graduate from Clemson College, Ray was an avid gardener and in his younger days, an accomplished pilot. He is survived by his wife of 31 years, Jo Ann Segars; daughter, Veronica "Roni" Snyder and her partner Lisa Barnes of St. Petersburg, FL; and Macie, his adored Maltese puppy. His estranged family includes five children and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Ray was a loving husband, father, and friend, recognized as a true southern gentleman by all who knew him. A private service will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Greenville Humane Society, 305 Airport Rd., Greenville, SC 29607, www.greenvillehumane.com. Arrangements by Palmetto Mortuary.
Published in The Greenville News from Jun. 12 to Jun. 14, 2020.