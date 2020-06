Ray V. Segars, Jr.Greenville - Ray V. Segars, Jr., 92, of Greenville, passed away peacefully Thursday, June 11, 2020. He was born December 18, 1927 in Sumter, SC. A 1949 graduate from Clemson College, Ray was an avid gardener and in his younger days, an accomplished pilot. He is survived by his wife of 31 years, Jo Ann Segars; daughter, Veronica "Roni" Snyder and her partner Lisa Barnes of St. Petersburg, FL; and Macie, his adored Maltese puppy. His estranged family includes five children and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Ray was a loving husband, father, and friend, recognized as a true southern gentleman by all who knew him. A private service will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Greenville Humane Society, 305 Airport Rd., Greenville, SC 29607, www.greenvillehumane.com . Arrangements by Palmetto Mortuary.