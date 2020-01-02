|
Ray "Doug" Ward
Greenville - Ray Douglas "Doug" Ward, 84, of Greenville, passed away on Monday, December 30, 2019, at home.
Born in Spartanburg, SC, he was a son of the late Horace and Ellen Ward.
Doug was a charter member of Foothills Baptist Church in Travelers Rest. He played in the "Wooden Nickel" band and the U.S. 246 Army Band. "Papa Doug" was loved and adored by his grandchildren and great grandchildren.
He is survived by his loving wife, Yvonne Ward; four children, Renee (Dale) Edmonds, Tony (Patty) Ward, Reggie (Donna) Ward and Randy Wells; a brother, Mickey Ward; nine grandchildren, Jonathan (Jessica), Dallas (Rhoda), Andrew (Felicia), Thomas, Dustin (Jodie), Ashlean (Steven), Haley (Christopher), Josh, Hannah; eighteen great grandchildren, Briana, Sadie, Payden, Evelyn, Reed, Blayne, Amber, Chase, Abel, Kloie, Emma, Nolan, Banks, Lucas, Evy, Deacon, Jackson, and Jaxon.
A visitation will be held Saturday, January 4, 2020, at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Downtown from 11:30 a.m until 1:15 p.m. with the funeral service to follow at 1:30 p.m. in the Downtown Chapel. Burial will be held in Graceland West Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Foothills Baptist Church, 1204 N. Hwy 25, Travelers Rest, SC 29690.
