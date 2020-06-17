Ray William McCarson
Greenville - Ray William McCarson, 73, devoted husband of 40 years to Renae Teasley McCarson, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Monday, June 15, 2020.
Born in Greenville, SC, He was the son of the late William Henry and Flora Birchfield McCarson.
A self made businessman, he founded New Carolina Construction in 1988 and spent years giving back to upstate communities and changing its landscape. He was the General Contractor of over 50 schools and has peppered the state of South Carolina with his legacy. His greatest legacy however, was his family. He was a loving Son, Brother, Husband, Father, Papa and Friend. A giver in every sense of the word, with a quick wit and mischievous sparkle in his eye, he never met a stranger and was the life of the party.
In addition to his loving wife, Renae; he is survived by his two precious children, Reagan McCarson of Greenville, Brandon McCarson and his wife, Lindsay, of Easley, SC, five adoring grandchildren, Jordyn Cruell, Braelyn and Caitlyn McCarson, Noah and Caroline Lee. Seven siblings, Lillian Knight and Husband Ronald, Bobby McCarson and wife, Betty, Janice Case and husband, Chester, Becky Freeman and husband, Mark, Henry McCarson Jr. and wife, Stacy, and Frances Chandler and husband, Will; and sister-in-law Susan McCarson; several loving nieces and nephews, and furry child "Laila Grace McCarson."
He was preceded in death by his sister, Annie Lou Cureton, and two brothers, Frank and Ronnie McCarson.
Ray will lie in state on Thursday, June 18, 2020, from 9:00am until 4:30pm at Thomas McAfee Funeral Homes, Northwest. A funeral service will be held on Friday, June 19, 2020 at 12 noon in the Northwest Chapel. Seating will be limited to allow for proper social distancing.
Burial will be held at Coleman Memorial Cemetery in Travelers Rest.
The family appreciates those attending follow the CDC guidelines on social distancing and wearing a mask.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Ray's memory to: South Carolina Department of Social Services Wishlist, 301 University Ridge, Suite 6700, Greenville SC 29603
Condolences and "Hugs from Home" may be left for the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.
Published in The Greenville News from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.